LA JOLLA, Calif. (KGTV) — A body was found early Thursday morning near a cliff in the La Jolla area.

The body was discovered before 9 a.m. at the bottom of a trail near Coastal walk, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Information was not immediately available on the person's age, gender or identity.

There was no indication of foul play in the death, police said.

