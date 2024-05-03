Watch Now
Body found floating in east Mission Bay

Posted at 10:53 AM, May 03, 2024
SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A man's body was found floating about 10 feet from shore today near East Mission Bay Boulevard in Mission Bay.

A man walking his dogs at 7:06 a.m. today reported to lifeguards and the San Diego Police Department that he saw the body in the water, according to a video news service at the scene.

The man was pulled from the water and pronounced dead at 7:09 a.m., according to SDPD Officer David O'Brien.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner arrived and found a small injury to the back of the man's head, and speculated preliminarily that the man fell in the water, hit his head on a rock and drowned to death, according to the video news service.

The Medical Examiner's office was investigating and attempting to identify the body.

