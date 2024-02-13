Body discovered in Tijuana River Channel in San Ysidro area

SAN YSIDRO, Calif. (KGTV) – Authorities on Tuesday are investigating the discovery of a deceased person in the Tijuana River Channel behind a typically busy shopping center in San Ysidro.

Customs and Border Protection officials said Border Patrol agents responded to a report at around 7:30 a.m. of a body in the Tijuana River Channel, located west of the San Ysidro Port of Entry.

The body was spotted in the water behind the Las Americas Premium Outlets.

After agents arrive at the scene, they requested assistance from San Diego Police, per CBP officials.

By 10:30 a.m., CBP officials confirmed the body was removed from the water. The decedent was not identified.

CBP officials said, “The incident is under investigation.”