BODY CAM: Police officer recounts rescuing man from burning car

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — The Chula Vista Police Department released body camera footage capturing the heroic moment an officer pulled a man from a burning car.

According to a release, on the night of October 13th, multiple 911 calls came in.

“I can see the smoke,” said one caller.

“I heard a loud bang by our house and now I see fire,” said another.

Footage captured by the Chula Vista Police Department's drone shows a car that had caught fire just off the 5 freeway.

Police explained that freeway calls are typically transferred to the California Highway Patrol. But they say this call caught the attention of a Chula Vista police sergeant who was listening. Fearing that CHP wouldn’t arrive in time, the sergeant put in an urgent call for officers nearby.

Officer Donald Truong was the closest and arrived as the first officer on scene.

“I immediately went down the hill, down the embankment towards the car. I took out my baton and immediately started smashing the back window…that way I could get some air for this guy,” said Truong. “I heard this guy burning. I could hear his screams…my priority was to save this man. To get him out as soon as possible.”

Truong says as he was working to get the man out, his partners arrived and jumped in to help.

“That was instant relief…they came with fire extinguishers,” he said.

Working together, they were able to pull the man to safety. The car was fully engulfed in flames just minutes later.

“When seconds matter…all that technology makes a difference,” said Sgt. Anthony Molina.

Molina commended Truong for his quick response and the department's effective use of tools, such as the drone, to help save a life.

“You couple that with that heroism, the bravery and the teamwork of these officers…that’s how you have a life that was saved,” he said.