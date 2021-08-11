Boat fire in Paradise Hills blamed on lightning bolt

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A bolt of lightning is believed to have caused a boat fire at a Paradise Hills home Wednesday morning.

A resident in the 2500 block of Calle Gaviota told the ABC 10News Breaking News Tracker flames engulfed his neighbor’s boat after he saw it hit by lightning.

The resident said he saw a flash in the sky, heard a bang, and then came out of his home to find the boat -- parked in his neighbor’s driveway -- on fire.

Responding firefighters were able to put out the blaze before it spread to nearby homes and vehicles.

No injuries were reported.