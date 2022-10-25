Board of Supervisors to vote on opioid plan

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - As opioid overdose deaths skyrocket in San Diego local leaders are working on a new comprehensive plan to tackle this epidemic. It will include treatment and support services.

Local leaders say they have been working on the Opioid Settlement Framework for months collaborating with experts, health providers, law enforcement, and more.

“If the board adopts our plan on Tuesday, we will be able to work quickly to invest in hard reduction and prevention programs, in integrating into our healthcare system, drug treatment, providing support and services to those in need along with education, prevention, and drug removal,” says County Board of Supervisors Chair Nathan Fletcher. “This is a historic step that can save lives and really help our community.”

The Board of Supervisors will vote on the plan Tuesday.

San Diego County is expected to receive $100 million to help with the opioid crisis. The funds will be coming from opioid-related lawsuits. Leaders are expecting much of those funds by the end of the year.

The Opioid Settlement Framework is designed as a two-phase implementation strategy. Some of the strategies include expanding access to medically assisted treatment, putting wellness advocates in hospitals, public information campaigns, and more.

We’re told more than 200 people provided input to create this plan.