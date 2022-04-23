Board appoints new San Dieguito interim superintendent

The San Dieguito Union High School District appointed a new interim superintendent on Friday, after placing Dr. Cheryl James-Ward on administrative leave.

After 36 public comments made just on Friday, parents in attendance at the Special Meeting, say they feel like they are finally being heard.

While this is not a permanent solution, parents believe appointing Tina Douglas, is the right move moving forward.

“The Board took action by a unanimous vote to appoint Tina Douglas as Interim Superintendent effective immediately," shares Michael Allman, Vice President and Trustee on the SDUHSD's board.

The decision comes almost two weeks after a question was posed during a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion training session regarding failing grade data.

“Do we know why Asians do so well in school? Do we know why?” is what Allman asked.

That question is what Dr. Cheryl James-Ward responded, “I can tell you part of that reason,” she said. “So here in San Dieguito we have an influx of Asians from China, the people who are able to make that are wealthy, you cannot come to America and buy a house for 2 million dollars unless you have money.

Some parents think after that comment was made, a fresh face for the district is the right move.

Xiaoting Wang is a mother of three SDUHSD students. She shares her thoughts on hearing Dr. Ward's comments from two weeks ago, “I was so surprised so appalled to hear those words coming from the Superintendent.”

The Interim Superintendent, Tina Douglas, has over 30 years of experience in education and will be officially signed into the temporary position at the next regular scheduled Board meeting.

“We need stability in our district and I think Tina is the right person to lead us as Superintendent," shares Allman.

As for Superintendent James-Ward, she remains on administrative leave. Board members did not elaborate on Friday on how long she will be gone, or what happens next as far as a potential review.

“It’s important going forward that we go back to our core mission of educating our kids in the best way we can possible," explained Allman. "Dr. Ward’s comments last week were unfortunate, but we need to move forward for the benefit of our students and our community.”

Parents like Wang hope that they can do just that, “Hopefully Tina, I hope she won’t fail our trust, our belief in her.”

As of Friday, Tina Douglas is the new Interim-Superintendent for the district. There is no time frame as of yet, for how long she will stay in this role.