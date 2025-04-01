BMW leads San Diego police on chase, crashes into power pole in Barrio Logan

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A high-speed chase in San Diego’s Barrio Logan neighborhood ended in a violent crash and two arrests early Tuesday morning.

At around 1:30 a.m., San Diego Police officers tried to pull over a BMW sedan on Main Street for a headlight that was out, but the car sped away.

Officers pursued the BMW until it crashed into a power pole about nine blocks away.

The collision left two people trapped inside the wrecked BMW until emergency crews arrived to pull them out.

Once they were freed, police arrested the two people and then took them to the hospital for further treatment.

Police told ABC 10News the BMW had been reported stolen, and officers were trying to determine if several MacBooks and iPads that were ejected from the car and scattered on the street were also stolen.