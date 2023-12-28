Watch Now
BMW leads law enforcement on chase on San Diego freeway towards Mexico

KGTV
Posted at 6:40 AM, Dec 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-28 09:40:46-05

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A driver led law enforcement officers on a high-speed chase on Interstate 805 early Thursday morning, but officers stopped their pursuit as the car sped towards the border.

Sometime before 3 a.m., California Highway Patrol officers and sheriff’s deputies attempted to pull over the driver of a white BMW for speeding.

However, the BMW did not stop and continued south on I-805, but at some point, the pursuing law enforcement agencies pulled off from the chase before the vehicle went into Mexico.

There was no immediate word from authorities on where the BMW came from or if the driver was eventually arrested.

