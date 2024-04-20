Blood in the bathtub: East County teen's death remains a mystery decades later

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — It has been nearly 40 years since a 16-year-old girl was found dead inside an El Cajon home.

To this day, investigators do not know exactly what happened.

On Jan. 19, 1985, Christine Pain, a Granite Hills High School student, was found dead in a bathtub at the house she was cleaning to make some money.

The cause of death was declared both strangulation and drowning, according to investigators.

"Christine came to clean the house that day [at] about noon," San Diego Sheriff's Department Sergeant Tim Chandler said. "The family all left that day to conduct daily business, so obviously, the homicide investigation focused on them, and everybody who lived at the house had an alibi for the day."

However, Chandler says everyone in the house had an alibi.

“She was a beautiful person, and she was kind and loving, and she would help anybody at any time. She was a very sweet girl," said Kymberly Garrett, a friend of Pain's from high school.

Pain's sister told ABC 10News that her sister was like "sunshine" and very athletic.

“There’s nothing she could have done in this lifetime to merit her being strangled to death and left in a bathtub," Garrett said.

Anyone with information on Pain's case is encouraged to contact the sheriff's department at 858-285-6330 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

