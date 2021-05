KGTV (San Diego)---When an Instagram account called black in Poway Unified first appeared in the summer of 2020, it was an anonymous space for students to share their experiences with racism in the district.

Eventually, the creators sisters Nene and Ekene Okolo went public and in the months since have been vocal about their work to create "ethnic, anti-racist curriculum".

Now, they're being honored with a Peacemaker Award from the National Conflict Resolution Center.