Bishop Michael Pham Installed as New Leader of Catholic Diocese of San Diego

DEL MAR, Calif. (AP) — In a traditional Catholic installation ceremony held in Del Mar, Bishop Michael Pham was officially installed as the leader of the Catholic Diocese of San Diego. More than 200 priests, deacons, bishops, and cardinals, including former Diocese Bishop Cardinal Robert McElroy participated in the Mass.

During the celebration, the Papal Nuncio to the United States read the Apostolic Letter from Pope Leo XIII appointing Pham as bishop. The ceremony highlighted Pham's warm personality, and his family and friends attended, witnessing this historic moment as Pham became the first Vietnamese American appointed bishop of a diocese.

Colleagues who have worked closely with Bishop Pham expressed their gratitude for his leadership. "He knows our joys, our challenges, our difficulties," one attendee noted. "He’s the right one." Another added, "He’s such a leader that we’re blessed to have him as the head of the diocese."

Before the ceremony, Bishop Pham reflected on his journey as a refugee fleeing Vietnam, expressing excitement about his new role. "Where I came from and who I am today — it’s unexpected and it’s such a grace," he said.

Bishop Pham, who advocates for promoting the diverse cultures within the Diocese of San Diego, incorporated various languages throughout the celebration. As he begins his leadership, he emphasized his readiness to take care of the diocese he considers home.

