Biker suffers serious injuries in crash with vehicle in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 20-year-old motorcyclist suffered serious injuries during a crash with a vehicle in the Ocean Beach community of San Diego, authorities said Sunday.

The crash occurred at 5 p.m. Saturday in the area of Del Monte Avenue and Sunset Cliffs Boulevard, the San Diego Police Department reported.

The motorcyclist, riding a Harley-Davidson, was going north in the southbound lanes on Sunset Cliffs Boulevard to pass backed-up traffic. A Honda CRV, stopped at the stop sign on Del Monte Avenue at Sunset Boulevard, then proceeded eastbound.

After nearly clearing the intersection, the biker maneuvered to the right around the northbound vehicles and collided with the Honda.

The motorcyclist suffered a broken left femur, a dislocated right elbow and multiple lacerations.

Anyone with any information regarding the crash was urged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Copyright 2024, City News Service, Inc.