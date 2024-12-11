Bike rider in bike lane injured in Pacific Highlands Ranch hit-and-run crash

SAN DIEGO - An 18-year-old man was in the hospital Wednesday with an injury not considered to be life-threatening after being struck by a vehicle while he was riding an electric bicycle in a bike lane in the Pacific Highlands Ranch neighborhood, authorities said.

The bike rider was hit by a motorist who entered the bike lane at 9:12 p.m. Tuesday and fell off his bike at 5800 Del Mar Heights Road, the San Diego Police Department said in a statement.

He was taken to a hospital with a broken left humorous, the statement said. The driver who hit him didn't stop and was last seen driving westbound on Del Mar Heights Road.

SDPD Traffic Division officers were investigating the crash.

