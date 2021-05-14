Bike Anywhere Week gets rolling on May 16 in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Bike Anywhere Week will be celebrated throughout the San Diego region May 16-22, with residents encouraged to ride bikes to work, school or anywhere else.

Participants can get a free T-shirt and find a self-guided activity or virtual event at icommutesd.com/bike.

Self-guided activities will include Bike Anywhere Bingo and bike tours through various neighborhoods and bike paths.

Virtual activities will include activities like bike yoga and commuting classes:

May 16: Virtual Bike Yoga Class

May 17: Virtual Bike Safety Quick Check (English/Spanish)

May 19: Virtual Bike Commuting 101 class

May 20: SANDAG Regional Bike Networks Updates webinar

May 22: Virtual Bike Commuting 202 class

Traditionally, the San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG) presents an annual Bike to Work Day on the third Friday in May to encourage commuters to try biking to work. This year’s event will open participation to anyone.

“This countywide event aims to remind us that riding a bike is a viable transportation choice to get anywhere, not just to work or for exercise,” SANDAG Chairwoman and Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear said in a statement.

By biking to work or school you can save money, reduce stress, get fit, and help the environment.

Participants are encouraged to share a selfie in their Bike Anywhere t-shirt using the hashtag #BikeAnywhereSD.