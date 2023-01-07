Big waves in San Diego attract crowds along coast, damage businesses

SAN DIEGO — Portions of the boardwalk at Mission Beach flooded Friday morning following a storm on Thursday.

"This is pretty crazy," said the Skylar McManus, the Manager of Hamel's Surf Shop, as he watched eight to 12-foot waves crashing in the ocean.

McManus says he has not seen waves like those since 1996.

One person on the boardwalk described “sand everywhere" and "seaweed in the parking lot.”

Hamel's saw minor flooding.

McManus spent much of Friday morning shoveling, what he called "a couple of hundred pounds" of sand off of the business's property.

"It was enough to flood our little front room here and got up inside a little bit, probably a couple of rogue waves came in,” said McManus.

Down the road at Sunset Cliffs, onlookers were grateful for the big swell.

"It’s really amazing to see it," said one man visiting from Canada.

Carson Arnold brought his drone out to Sunset Cliffs. He grew up in San Diego, but said attending college in Texas brought him a newfound appreciation for Southern California.

"This is special. This is something else," said Arnold, filming surfers who were braving the waves.

While people find the waves beautiful, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department issued a warning Friday afternoon, urging the everyday surfer or swimmer to stay out of the dangerous waters and outlining several rescues.