Big rig crash, fuel spill blocks I-805 lanes near SR-52 in Clairemont Mesa during morning commute

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A big rig truck crashed on Interstate 805 in the Clairemont Mesa area and spilled fuel onto the roadway Monday morning, prompting the closure of multiple lanes and backing up traffic during the busy morning commute.

The California Highway Patrol reported the big rig crash happened on northbound I-805 near the transition to state Route 52 just after midnight

Details on what led to the crash were not immediately available, but the CHP said the incident forced the closure of at least three lanes.

Crews were dispatched to the scene to help clean up a fuel spill that occurred because of the wreck.

As of 6:30 a.m., multiple lanes remained closed, and CHP officials said it could take up to 8 hours to clean up the spill.

Traffic on northbound I-805 was backed up to Murray Ridge Road as of 6:45 a.m.

Check the latest San Diego County traffic conditions at https://www.10news.com/traffic