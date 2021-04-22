Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Biden to restore California's power to set pollution rules

items.[0].image.alt
Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Mark Wilson
<p>ANNAPOLIS, MD - MAY 27: Traffic eastbound on Rt 50 moves at slow pace toward the Chesapeake Bay Bridge, May 27, 2016 in Annapolis, Maryland. Area traffic is expected to be heavy through the Memorial Day weekend. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)</p>
Making It In San Diego: Driving farther could save San Diegans money on housing
Posted at 4:31 PM, Apr 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-22 19:31:39-04

DETROIT (AP) — The Transportation Department is moving to reverse former President Donald Trump’s bid to end California’s ability to set its own auto pollution standards.

The department's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it is proposing to withdraw a rule meant to stop states from setting their own greenhouse-gas and zero-emissions vehicle requirements.

The change would allow California and 15 states that follow its standards to set their own rules.

President Joe Biden has said he will seek one national standard, as was the case under former President Barack Obama. Trump’s 2019 decision to end California’s independence was challenged in court by the state and environmental groups.

The public has about a month to comment on the measure.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CLICK TO DONATE!

Community Connection

CLICK TO DONATE!