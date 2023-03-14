Biden heads to LA County to detail new executive order for gun safety

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — President Joe Biden will head to Monterey Park in LA County Tuesday to meet with the families and community members impacted by the mass shooting that killed 11 and injured 9 others in January.

During his visit, he’s expected to go over a new executive order to tackle gun violence. Included in this executive order will be making sure background checks are done before any guns are purchased.

With that, the Attorney General will be cracking down on firearms sellers who don’t do these checks. He’s also calling on Congress to pass universal background check legislation.

President Biden is also looking to increase public awareness regarding the use of red flag orders because they’re only useful if the public knows how and when to use them.

As of Tuesday, 19 states including California already have red flag laws, which allow people in the community to petition a court asking to temporarily remove someone’s guns if the person is considered dangerous. When President Biden introduced similar plans with his Bipartisan Safer Communities Act.

The President is also looking to crack down on the loss or theft of firearms during shipment between federal license firearms dealers. As the latest data shows there’s been a significant increase.