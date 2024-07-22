Biden exits 2024 race, sparks mixed reactions among San Diegans

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The tides are changing for Democrats as President Joe Biden steps down from the 2024 presidential race.

"That's huge," Debbie Deline said. "I think he may have had a lot of pressure in that decision as well."

"I wake up in the middle of the night with panic attacks. What is going on, what's going to happen to us come November?" said Laura Zelenka-Dufresne.

Zelenka-Dufresne takes this news to heart, saying that she supported Biden ever since her husband died of COVID.

"As my husband was dying on a ventilator, this man's going to come and save us," Zelenka-Dufresne said. "Because my husband did not die of a hoax and Biden brought me such hope and he did bring us through the pandemic."

Others are ready for a change.

"I just don't think he had the intelligence to keep running a country," said Sal Sardo.

"It's unfortunate, you see him get up on the stage, just mumbling and jumbling," said Burton Downs.

"Kamala Harris has been doing the job of Vice President, why overlook her?" said Veronica Littles.

Some are surprised this decision came just a few weeks away from the Democratic National Convention.

"I thought they would've done it earlier so they can at least give them a chance to endorse someone else," Downs said.

"It's kind of the eleventh hour so," Littles said. "Now we have to sit back and see okay so he steps down, what's their game plan?"

People of every generation, on either side of the aisle, are unsure what to expect in these unprecedented political times.