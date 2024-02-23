Biden considers executive action to tighten asylum restrictions at Southern Border

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) — Over the last few months, several surges of migrants have camped out along San Diego’s borders after crossing illegally — in hopes of seeking asylum.

After surges in both California and Texas, the Biden Administration is now considering tightening asylum restrictions along the Southern Border, according to an administration official.

One of the possibilities under consideration would be to prevent migrants who cross illegally from seeking asylum.

"The barriers that exist for seeking asylum are many,” said Benjamin Prado, Program Coordinator, US-Mexico Border Program.

Prado, a local migrant rights advocate, says San Diego has seen a spike in migrants camped out because the current legal asylum-seeking process is inefficient and can take decades.

"It doesn't function, yet the United States is obligated by international treaties to allow people to claim asylum in the United States,” said Prado.

It's a statement echoed by immigration attorney Jacob Sapochnick, when asked about the functionality of the current system in place: “It's dysfunctional to the point where people don't believe in the system anymore. So they'd rather come illegally than try and come a legal way. Because of the length of time. You want to immigrate your sibling? You're going to have to wait 20 years. Why would you want to do that? They could just come through the border,” said Sapochnick.

Biden's executive order is being considered after Congress failed to pass a bill on immigration and border security.

Both Prado and Sapochnick say an order like that would likely overwhelm legal ports of entry, which are already short-staffed.

"They don't have enough CBP officers to process these people,” said Sapochnick.

And if coming through a traditional port of entry isn't a valid option for asylum seekers and those who wish to immigrate, Prado says migrants will resort back to more dangerous avenues.

"It forces migrants to go through much more hostile, difficult terrain in order to get into the United States. And we see that happening in Texas and California,” said Prado.

