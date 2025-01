(KGTV) — The ceasefire between Israel and Hamas went into effect Sunday.

President Biden held a press conference. He says three Israeli woman will be released Sunday. He says they were held against their will in dark tunnels for more than 470 days.

Biden says more women will be released in the next seven days. After that, three hostages will be released every seven days including at least two American citizens.

This is apart of first phase of the deal.