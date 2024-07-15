Watch Now
Bicyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in Rancho Penasquitos hit-and-run

Posted at 7:20 AM, Jul 15, 2024

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 60-year-old woman suffered severe injuries Sunday after being struck by a hit-and-run vehicle while riding a mountain bike in San Diego, police said.

The accident occurred around 8:40 a.m. Sunday at 13100 Rancho Penasquitos Blvd. in the neighborhood of Rancho Penasquitos, according to the San Diego Police Department.

"An unknown driver, driving a silver or charcoal gray mid-sized SUV traveling the same direction, veered to the right and struck the bicyclist before fleeing the scene. The bicyclist was transported to a local hospital where she was rushed to surgery," the department reported.

The victim sustained life-threatening injuries, including significant brain bleeding and a fractured spine, police said.

The cause of the accident was unclear.

