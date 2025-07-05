Bicyclist seriously injured after colliding with van in Escondido

ESCONDIDO (CNS) - A bicyclist was hospitalized Saturday after suffering serious injuries in a collision with a vehicle over the holiday weekend, an Escondido Police Department official said.

At 8:42 p.m. Friday, the bicyclist was heading eastbound in a crosswalk on North Centre City Parkway and Mission Avenue, against a red light, and collided with a silver van traveling north, EPD Lt. Joshua Langdon said.

Langdon said the van driver stopped and remained on the scene to cooperative with authorities.

The bicyclist was taken to Palomar Medical Center with "significant injuries," Langdon said.

Alcohol was not considered a factor in the collision, which was under investigation, Langdon added.