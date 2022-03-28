Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Bicyclist seriously hurt when alleged drunk driver hits him in San Diego

San Diego police
KGTV
San Diego police
Posted at 6:56 AM, Mar 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-28 09:56:14-04

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 61-year-old man riding a bicycle was seriously hurt Sunday when a vehicle being driven by an alleged drunken driver collided with him in the Adams North area of San Diego.

The rider was struck at 4:43 p.m. in the 3400 block of North Mountain View Drive, according to San Diego police officer D. O'Brien.

A man was driving a black Honda Civic west on Mountain View Drive when his car hit a curb, went off the road and then crashed into the cyclist, O'Brien said.

The bicyclist suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, and was taken to a hospital.

The 28-year-old Honda Driver was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence, O'Brien said.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Nominate a Leader today!

Leadership

Nominate a Leader today!