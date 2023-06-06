Bicyclist rescued after being pinned under dump truck in Otay Mesa

OTAY MESA, Calif. (KGTV) – Emergency crews rescued a bicyclist who was pinned underneath a dump truck on an Otay Mesa street Tuesday morning.

The incident was reported just before 5:30 a.m. on southbound Britannia Boulevard, near state Route 905.

Firefighters and police who responded to an emergency call arrived to find a rider stuck under the dump truck with a damaged bicycle several feet away.

Authorities at the scene did not immediately provide details on what led to the incident.

ABC 10News learned the bicyclist was conscious and talking to first responders when he was pulled from under the truck.

The bicyclist was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.

No other injuries were reported and no other vehicles were involved.