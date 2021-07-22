Bicyclist killed in Balboa Park crash identified as SDSU architect

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A bicyclist killed Tuesday in a crash with a Toyota Prius in Balboa Park has been identified as a local architect and designer of several San Diego State University facilities.

The crash was reported about 7:30 a.m. on Pershing Drive near Florida Drive, San Diego police Officer Scott Lockwood said.

Laura Shinn, 57, was unresponsive when officers arrived at the scene, Lockwood said. Shinn was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead.

In a statement sent to ABC 10News, San Diego State University described Shinn as an "talented architect" and her "creativity and commitment to sustainability was evident in every project she touched."

San Diego State University can confirm that our dear friend and colleague, Laura Shinn, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday morning. Laura, SDSU’s Director of Facilities Planning, was an incredibly talented architect who helped oversee much of our university’s development and growth. From the Engineering & Interdisciplinary Sciences Complex to the ongoing development of SDSU Mission Valley, Laura’s creativity and commitment to sustainability was evident in every project she touched. Those projects will forever serve as a physical testament to Laura’s impact both on-and-off-campus. Our sincere thoughts and prayers are with Laura’s family. Please respect their privacy during this incredibly difficult time.

The driver involved in the crash remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

Police shut down both directions of Pershing Drive between 26th Street and Florida Drive to investigate what led up to the crash.