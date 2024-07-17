Watch Now
Bicyclist hit, killed by vehicle at north San Diego intersection

Posted at 2:31 PM, Jul 17, 2024

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A bicyclist was hit by a vehicle and killed at a Sabre Springs intersection on Wednesday morning, the California Highway Patrol said.

The collision happened at the intersection of northbound Interstate 15 at state Route 56 at around 9:25 a.m., according to the CHP’s incident log.

The circumstances that led to the crash were not immediately known, but CHP officials confirmed a bicyclist died at the scene.

ABC 10News learned the driver remained at the scene for questioning.

Due to the collision, a stretch of westbound SR-56 in the immediate area was shut down for at least one hour.

Location of incident based on CHP coordinates:

