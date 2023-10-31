Watch Now
Bicyclist hit by vehicle in Point Loma, suffers serious injuries

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 41-year-old bicyclist was hit and seriously injured by a motorist in the Point Loma neighborhood, police said.

The bicyclist was riding with no lights on and wearing dark clothing traveling westbound in the 4300 block of West Point Loma Boulevard at about 9 p.m. Monday, according to Officer John Buttle of the San Diego Police Department.

The woman was struck by a westbound 2011 Black Lexus RX450 on West Point Loma Boulevard, the officer said.

She was taken to a hospital with a fractured pelvis, Buttle said. The injuries were not life-threatening and alcohol was not a factor.

SDPD Traffic Division officers were investigating the collision.

