Bicyclist fatally struck by car on I-5 near Mission Bay

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A car struck and killed a bicyclist who ventured onto Interstate 5 near Mission Bay Tuesday, authorities said.

The fatality took place shortly before 9:30 a.m. on the southbound side of the freeway, just north of Clairemont Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The victim, whose identity was not immediately available, died at the scene of the crash, CHP public-affairs Officer Jim Bettencourt said.

The accident forced a closure of two lanes on the interstate through the late morning.