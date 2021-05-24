Bicyclist crashes into truck, fractures ankle in North Park

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 64-year-old man riding an electric bicycle suffered serious injuries when he crashed into the side of a pickup that pulled out in front of him in the North Park neighborhood, police said Monday.

The crash happened shortly before 4:45 p.m. Sunday on Lincoln Avenue between Hamilton and Arizona streets, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

A 29-year-old man driving a 2014 GMC Sierra pickup was heading northbound in an alley between Hamilton and Arizona streets when he stopped before crossing Lincoln Avenue, Buttle said.

Meanwhile, a 64-year-old man was riding an electric-assisted bicycle westbound in the eastbound lanes of Lincoln Avenue, the officer said. The pickup driver began crossing Lincoln Avenue in front of the bicyclist, who crashed into the side of the pickup.

The bicyclist was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, including a fractured right ankle, Buttle said. The pickup driver was uninjured.