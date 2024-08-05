Bicyclist, 71, suffers serious injuries in collision with vehicle in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) – A bicyclist sustained serious injuries in a collision with a vehicle near an east Chula Vista park Sunday afternoon.

The collision was reported just before 12:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of Wueste Road, near Mountain Hawk Park, according to Chula Vista Police.

CVPD officials said U.S. Border Patrol officers who were in the area at the time responded and provided life-saving measures at the scene.

The bicyclist, identified as a 71-year-old man, was transported to a nearby hospital with injuries described as major. His condition was unknown as of Monday morning.

In a news release, Chula Visa Police stated: “The involved vehicle had driven off the roadway after the collision. The driver, a woman in her 30s and resident of Vista, was detained by US Border Patrol officers and subsequently arrested for charges unrelated to the collision. At this time, the cause of the collision is still under investigation, but alcohol is not believed to be a factor.”

CVPD’s Traffic Bureau is investigating the collision involving the bicyclist.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 619-476-5302 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.