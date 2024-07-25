BEYOND THE BASE: ABC 10News military panel special

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego County is home to the largest concentration of U.S. military in the world. The area is a strategic location, allowing forces to respond to any conflict quickly. Plus, many of our country's key defense assets are stationed right here.

From Camp Pendleton, to Naval Base Coronado and everywhere in-between, there are hundreds and thousands of active duty military, veterans and civilians living and working here. ABC 10News anchor Lindsey Peña moderated a panel comprised of San Diego-based veterans to facilitate a discussion about the industry and its impact locally.

The Navy and Marine Corps vets had a candid discussion about issues affecting the military community, including the cost of living, mental health assistance, transitioning to civilian life and the impact of "Don't Ask, Don't Tell."

The following people participated in the panel:



Chad Lunsford — recently retired Navy Master Chief (served for 30 years)

— recently retired Navy Master Chief (served for 30 years) Joey Jerome — retired Navy Chief

— retired Navy Chief Joe Yorty — Navy veteran and member of LGBTQ community

— Navy veteran and member of LGBTQ community Ashley Camac — CEO of Zero 8 Hundred, military spouse

— CEO of Zero 8 Hundred, military spouse Iris Wilkins — Marine Corps veteran, current welding teacher at Workshop for Warriors

— Marine Corps veteran, current welding teacher at Workshop for Warriors Bob Lawrence — former military reporter

Hear from the panel in ABC 10News' Beyond the Base special below:

PART 1: Beyond the Base -- an ABC 10News military panel special