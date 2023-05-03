Between the border walls: 10News speaks to migrants waiting for asylum

Migrants sat in the dirt between the U.S.- Mexico border walls. Many have been sitting out there since Thursday and are willing to wait even longer.

“We just have to wait here," Demar Phillips said. "I've been here from Friday.”

Groups of migrants are patiently waiting along the U.S.-Mexico border; Phillips is among them.

“We took a few planes to get here, three planes,” Phillips said.

Phillips spent all his money flying from Jamaica to Tijuana. He says others came from Ghana, Colombia, Haiti and India.

“A lot of us want to come here to make it better, come out of the violence," he said. "We don’t want to go back to the violence.”

All of them were hungry, thirsty, and hopeful they will be granted asylum.

“They say they’re trying to help us; it’s just the process," Phillips said. 'It’s time.”

In this video, you can see the large groups of migrants nearing the border. Title 42 made it easier for these people to get turned away. But starting May 11, they'll go through a credible fear interview in which a judge will decide whether to grant them asylum.

“I think it's better here than in Jamaica, where the violence is. They won't treat us that bad," he said. "I think so. Hopefully, I’m right.”

Migrants say border patrol has been handing out water and sometimes food, but there are many people in need.