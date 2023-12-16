Watch Now
Beluga whale 'Ferdinand' dies at SeaWorld San Diego

SeaWorld San Diego
Posted at 4:11 PM, Dec 15, 2023


SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — SeaWorld San Diego has announced the passing of "Ferdinand," a beloved beluga whale who lived at the park for nearly two decades.

"Ferdinand," who arrived at SeaWorld in 2004 from Duisberg Zoo in Germany, died at the age of approximately 53. During his time at SeaWorld, he became a favorite among park guests and contributed to the park's understanding of beluga whales, according to the park.

"At approximately 53 years old, Ferdinand lived a very full life, surpassing the typical lifespan range of 30-50 years observed in wild beluga whales," SeaWorld said in a Facebook post.

SeaWorld San Diego - Ferdinand and Mitzi

"What we have learned from him has enhanced our understanding of how we can all support the conservation of beluga whales in the wild," the post also said.

