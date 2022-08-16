Belmont Park celebrates National Roller Coaster Day

San Diego (KGTV)- It’s National Roller Coaster Day. San Diego County has its fair share of thrill rides. Arguably the most iconic is in Belmont Park.

From its wooden design to its spectacular ocean views, the Giant Dipper is a San Diego landmark. The roller coaster was built in Belmont Park in 1925.

“I want to say in the 30s is when this coaster really took off, when the popularity really skyrocketed,” says Maddison Sinclair, spokesperson for Belmont Park. “In 1976, the roller coaster actually shut down. Over time it survived some fires, avoided a demolition.”

Members of the community came together in the 90s to repair the coaster after it faced being torn down. After $2 million and about three years of planning and building the Giant Dipper was restored.

Mechanics manually check the coaster each day to make sure it's working properly.

“Mechanics are actually strapped and harnessed in; walking up and down the roller coaster checking all the bolts and checking to make sure it is safe for everyone,” says Sinclair.

The wooden roller coaster takes you on a fun, ocean-view ride. It speeds just under 50 miles per hour.

“When you get to the top, you get to see the scenic views of mission beach, staring right at the ocean. It's beautiful and a once-in-a-lifetime thing that you have to cross off your bucket list.”

In honor of National Roller Coaster day, Belmont Park is offering buy one get one free tickets so fans can enjoy the iconic ride. The park is open until 10p tonight.