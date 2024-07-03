Beachgoers trying to beat the heat are greeted with unsanitary conditions in Imperial Beach

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. (KGTV) — With the sun shining down and the waves crashing, the summer view along the Imperial Beach coastline is almost perfect. Instead of rows of people, the shells that line the sand have the beach to themselves.

For more than two and a half years, people have been asked to stay away from contaminated water.

It is a sad reality that today is just a normal day for people who live in Imperial Beach.

"We're still at the beach. I just can't get in the water, but I can listen to the surf and look at the shore birds and watch dolphins occasionally," said Steve Bridge, an Imperial Beach resident.

The Bridges are making the best out of a situation that literally stinks.

Vacationers like Peter and Josh might have to change their plans.

"Tomorrow is July 4th. Is nobody going to be able to go on the beach?" said Peter Werner.

The friends traveled all the way from the Czech Republic to enjoy Imperial Beach.

It is a place Peter used to hang out at when he lived in San Diego County in the 1970s.

"It was open — it was not contaminated," he said.

I had to be the one to tell them the water is contaminated with sewage flowing in from Mexico.

"What's going to happen to you? What's going to happen? Like you say — you can get ill or sick or get some kind of blisters, or what," he questioned.

The signs that line the beach warn visitors they can get sick.

In June, a new plan was announced to collect more data on how the pollution is impacting the beach town.

The plan now for Peter and Joseph is to head up the coastline, stopping at every beach until they reach La Jolla.

"Coronado, then there is Ocean Beach, Mission Beach, and Pacific Beach," he listed.

While they won't have to worry about contamination at those beaches, it might be best they sit back and watch the waves because there will be dangerous rip currents. A beach hazards statement will be in effect until Sunday afternoon.