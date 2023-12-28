Watch Now
Beachgoers gear up for big waves coming to San Diego County

San Diegans along the coast are preparing for large waves headed to SoCal.
Surfers catch waves at Black's Beach ahead of high waves on Thursday.
Posted at 7:08 PM, Dec 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-27 22:10:21-05

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The crowd of surfers at Black's Beach on Wednesday afternoon was small compared to what the regulars there expected for the following days.

"If there's waves, I'm out in the water," one surfer told ABC 10News.

Many are gearing up for a swell starting Thursday as a storm system moves over southern California.

San Diego's coasts anticipate 9 to 15-foot waves on Thursday and Saturday.

"Definitely don't come out if you're a beginner. These are advanced conditions. Almost like victory at sea right now," said Lee Wenzel, a surfer in Ocean Beach.

Imperial Beach has signs posted warning people about strong currents.

Some beaches throughout the county are closed or under advisories due to elevated bacteria levels.

A full list can be found here.

