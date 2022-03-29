Watch
Beach contact closure extended to Imperial Beach shoreline

FILE
Posted at 11:27 AM, Mar 29, 2022
IMPERIAL BEACH (CNS) - County health officials Tuesday extended the existing water contact closure area at the Tijuana Slough shoreline north to include the Imperial Beach shoreline.

Sewage-contaminated runoff in the Tijuana River has been entering the Tijuana Estuary and sample results indicate contamination of ocean water now extends from the international border north to the Imperial Beach shoreline, the Department of Environmental Health and Quality reported.

Signs warning of sewage-contaminated water will remain in place until sampling results indicate the ocean water is safe for recreational use.

