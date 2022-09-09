Beach Advisory in effect: Surfers and businesses prepare for the storm

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego is under a beach advisory and that means high surf with waves up to eight feet and strong rip currents.

Showers are scatted across San Diego County, while the excessive heat warning is extended.

Ahead of the storm, surfers made their way into the ocean to catch some waves.

"It was the calm before the storm and it was a beautiful morning and it’s nice and warm. It’s drizzling right now, but its not raining really hard and it just feels really good," said Rocco Temsamanis, surfer.

Rocco is a regular at Ocean Beach. He said he won’t be enjoying the waves for at least three days after the storm passes.

"Because there is a lot of sewage and spillage going into the ocean. It’s not safe to go in, especially after it hasn’t rained in so long," said Temsamanis

Meanwhile, at the end of the Newport, the staff at Newbreak Coffee and Cafe were prepping for the storm.

Staff were packing sandbags ahead of a possible flood.

"Right now there is light rain. I want to be prepared. I want to be ready. Maybe we’ll put them in the door or maybe right here," said manager Manny G.

He wants to protect the business from the potential of costly damage.

"You don’t want no damage on your floor inside your premises. Like all businesses — they don’t want damage to their floor. If they have merchandise, all the clothing, all the clothing on the bottom. They don’t want to lost that," he said.

While Manny and Rocco prepare for the storm, they don’t expect it to get too bad.

"We here in California, we don’t get a storm. It’ll be like 100 years from now that we get a storm, like in the south. We get rain but not really that much," said Manny G.

The potential for flooding could happen anywhere in the county.

It’s important to avoid running water on the road. Several local fire stations have sandbags for those in need.