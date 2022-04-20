Bayside Community Center hands out tiny garden bags to families

LINDA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — Wednesday, the Bayside Community Center gave out free tiny garden bags to 100 families in Linda Vista and City Heights.

The giveaway is part of the center's Tiny Garden program that teaches families how to grow their own produce.

Supervisor Nathan Fletcher was on hand to help assemble and distribute bags.

He said a lot of neighborhoods in San Diego County lack access to grocery stores and fresh produce.

"They may have 50 liquors stores around but no places to actually go and get fruit and vegetables so the ability to grow it yourself is a wonderful thing," Fletcher said.

Each family received a grow bag filled with soil, a drip tray, a tomato cage, a watering can, and a small bag of fertilizer, as well as, tomato and cilantro plants.

Amy Zink, the Program Manager of Bayside's Environmental Learning Center, said the bags are portable and perfect for small spaces like an apartment patio or small backyard.

Not only do tiny gardens promote environmental sustainability, but Zink said they also help families who may be food-insecure save on grocery costs.

And for those who think gardening is hard or time-consuming, Zink said it's actually pretty easy.

"Once you plant it, all you have to do is water it," she said. "In a couple of months, you'll have tomatoes. Right away, you'll have cilantro."

The ting garden bags come with a list of instructions and a QR to a step-by-step video on how to plant and care for the garden.