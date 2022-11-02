Race for California's 76th Assembly District seat expected to be one of the most competitive

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - One week from the mid-term elections, and it's busy at the campaign office for Democratic incumbent Brian Maienschein.

The race for the 76th District Assembly seat is considered one of the most competitive. During the June primary, Maienschein's two Republican challengers together brought in just over 100 more votes than the incumbent Assembly member.

"We're working really hard to make sure this seat comes through and we're putting a lot of work into there's a lot at stake," said Brian Maienschein, who is currently representing the 77th district.

Maienschein switched from the Republican Party in 2019. He's served 10 years in the Assembly for the 77th district, but it was recently redrawn.

Registered Democrats still outnumber Republicans, but not by as much. Maienschein served eight years on the San Diego City Council before getting elected to the assembly.

"I want to make sure we have a strong economy. I want to make sure we are providing money to the county to reduce homelessness and I want to protect a woman's fundamental rights," said Maienschein.

Republican challenger Kristie Bruce-Lane is a businesswoman and local water board director. She also sits on the San Diego Council on Literacy. She says it's time to get back to what she calls common-sense policies.

"People realize that Sacramento politicians aren’t getting the job done. It’s very visible and it’s undeniable. You see it in our streets you see it hitting our pocketbooks when we go to fill up for gas," said Bruce-Lane.

Both candidates say reducing homelessness, gas prices, and the cost of housing is among their priorities.

As San Diego's first homelessness commissioner, Maienschein helped launch Project 25, a pilot program to get the 25 most vulnerable into housing.

"It was a highly successful homeless program here in San Diego. I'd like to see that expanded statewide. I've gotten legislation passed to do that. We've also increased funding dramatically to the county," said Maienschein.

Bruce-Lane has spent years volunteering on behalf of the homeless. She is also the president of a non-profit that helps homeless children who have been hurt by domestic violence.

"Shelter is not the only answer. We need to wrap around these services and it’s going to take the community and I do have those partners in place already," said Bruce-Lane.

The Rancho Bernardo mother says lowering crime is another priority.

"Soft-on-crime policies have continued to hurt our families and our businesses," said Bruce-Lane.

Her opponent points to his endorsements.

"Every law enforcement agency that has endorsed in this race, after reviewing both of our records, every one of them, has endorsed me," said Maienschein.

Voters will have the final say on Nov. 8.

