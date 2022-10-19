Baseball fans flood downtown for game 1 of NLCS

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Tuesday, baseball fans flooded downtown San Diego for game one of the National League Championship Series.

"I remember the 84 World Series. I remember the 98 World Series," James Miller said.

Miller, who's a lifelong Padres fan, flew in from Florida to watch game one with his dad.

"Every year I think this is the year, every spring training this is the year we're going to go and get my heart broken every time so finally to see this where the Padres got a chance to go all the way it's unbelievable," he said.

The game also brought out some Phillies fans to San Diego.

We grew up in Philly and we've been in California for seven years. We're diehard Philly fans," said one family who drove from Orange County.

But they admit it's going to be a good match.

"The Padres are doing great. It's going to be a great series but the Phillies are going to win," the family said.

Padres fans are just as confident they'll come out on top just as they did against the L.A. Dodgers.

"I have faith in our boys. We got it," Ramirez's wife said.