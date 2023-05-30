Watch Now
Barrio Logan VFW remembers deported veterans that have since passed away

Ciara Encinas
Posted at 6:05 PM, May 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-29 21:05:40-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Don Diego VFW in Barrio Logan honored fallen service members and those who passed away after serving in the military and then being deported.

Reading off the names was David Bariu. He's a formerly deported u-s veteran.

The Kenya native served in the U.S. Army and Air Force Reserve before being detained by ICE.

"After my deportation in May 2008 I was there for 14 years," he said.

He became a citizen in 2022.

"Memories for the fallen. Recognizing. Honoring the fallen," he said.

He said marking Memorial Day every year in a foreign country was difficult.

"The only people I could talk to on social media were my fellow deported veterans and organizations. It was a depressing state for me just trying to understand why I'm deported back in Kenya and I still value memorial day," he said.

