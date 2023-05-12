Barrio Logan motel owners agree to measures to curb trafficking, other crimes

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — The owners and operators of a Barrio Logan motel that the San Diego City Attorney's Office described as a longtime "hub for illegal activities," including sex trafficking, have agreed to a number of conditions aimed at preventing illegal activity at the property.

Through a court order signed earlier this month, the Main Street Motel can remain in business provided its owners implement 36 compliance measures intended to curb prostitution, trafficking, and other criminal activities.

Those measures include hiring security guards, installing cameras, implementing an electronic key card system monitoring guest entry and departure, and posting signage stating trespassing, loitering, prostitution, drugs, and weapons are prohibited on the property.

If human trafficking or similar activities are observed at the motel, it could be shut down for up to one year.

The City Attorney's Office filed a lawsuit following what it says were 229 calls to police over a four-year period regarding reports of sex trafficking, loitering, fights, and drug overdoses. Around 32 arrests were also made during that time related to sex work.

One of the motel's operators allegedly told police "that he had no control over the motel guests or visitors" when questioned about criminal activity at the property.

"This lawsuit should restore tranquility in this neighborhood and provide relief to small businesses located near the motel," San Diego City Attorney Mara W. Elliott said in a statement.

In addition to the compliance measures, the motel owners and operators agreed to pay $25,000 to the San Diego Police Department to reimburse investigative costs, as well as make a $5,500 donation each to a nonprofit assisting sex trafficking victims, and $50,000 in civil penalties.

Penalties totaling $325,000 are stayed pending compliance with the terms of an injunction and stipulated judgment.