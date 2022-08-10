Barbells on the Beach unites weightlifting and Crossfit communities

OCEANSIDE, CA (KGTV) — Barbells on the Beach is a first-time event coming to Oceanside, and will showcase the brute strength of weightlifting and the physical toughness of Crossfit.

"The main reason for this is to bring people together, get people outside, and spread the word of weightlifting and Crossfit to the community. We want to get more people involved," says Pacifico Barbell Club coach Isaac Cruz.

People from all over Southern California are going to compete, like Sammy Fusco, who felt like an outsider in the gym when she first joined.

"At first it took a while to get to know her, " says gym coach Richard Hernandez.

"Sammy openly talked about how she didn't feel comfortable in certain situations and felt left out," says Cruz.

Sammy kept to herself during workouts, but Crossfit athlete Kayla Bear found out there was a good reason.

"I noticed right away that she was deaf."

Sammy says because she is deaf, she rarely interacted with other members.

"It's not a new feeling, it happens a lot."

Intrigued to meet Sammy, Kayla reached out with a little conversation.

"She's obviously been into Crossfit for quite a while and that is somebody I can learn from."

Sammy was quite impressed with the friendly gesture, as well as Kayla's work ethic in the gym.

"She looked really strong and I said whoa."

Just like that, a friendship was created.

"Right off the bat we started training together, and she has a lot of experience when it comes to Crossfit. She is someone you want in your corner," says Kayla.

"I like someone who is strong and can push me in my training. Kayla can help me to become a better athlete."

While Crossfit and weightlifting can change the body, this friendship and helped change Sammy's mentality and a sense of belonging.

"Sammy now brings this happy spirit especially when she walks through this gym now."

Now Sammy is ready to show her best at Barbells on the Beach on August 20th

"I think it's going to be a lot of fun with a festival atmosphere."

