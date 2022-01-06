Bank robbed in La Jolla, suspect rides off on scooter

LA JOLLA, Calif. (CNS) — A man in a black hat and flannel shirt robbed a La Jolla bank Wednesday.

The thief, who also was wearing a black face mask, confronted a teller at the Chase branch office in the 8800 block of Villa La Jolla Drive and demanded cash shortly before 3:30 p.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.

After the clerk handed over an undetermined amount of money, the robber left the bank, got onto a scooter and rode away to the west.

He was described as a roughly 5-foot-7-inch white or Hispanic man with brown eyes and a medium build, SDPD Officer Robert Heims said.

The San Diego FBI’s Violent Crimes Task Force is also assisting in the investigation.

San Diego Police Department

