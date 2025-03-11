Watch Now
Baja Beach Fest in Rosarito announces 2025 lineup

The festival of Latin Music and Reggaeton is in August on the beaches of Rosarito.
The Baja Beach Fest music festival is taking place in Rosarito from Aug. 8 to 10.
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Baja Beach Fest, a three-day Latin Music and Reggaeton festival on the beaches of Rosarito, Mexico, has announced its lineup for 2025.

Headlined by J Balvin, Don Omar, and Maluma, the lineup includes Puerto Rican rapper Young Miko; “legendary veterans of norteño,” Los Tucanes de Tijuana; and Danny Ocean, the Venezuelan artist (not George Clooney’s character from Ocean’s 11).

There will be a special Sunday performance from Natanael Cano & Amigos.

Founded in 2018, the festival’s past headliners include Bad Bunny and Daddy Yankee, and it has expanded from a one-day event into an international affair on the beaches of Rosarito, just a short drive from the U.S – Mexico border.

Passes will go on sale on Wednesday, March 12 at 12 p.m. on the festival website.

Three-day general admission starts at $399, with payment plans available for just $20 down.

The “La Playa” package for all-you-can-eat and drink, including alcoholic beverages, starts at $2,099.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
