Baja Beach Fest in Rosarito announces 2025 lineup

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Baja Beach Fest, a three-day Latin Music and Reggaeton festival on the beaches of Rosarito, Mexico, has announced its lineup for 2025.

Headlined by J Balvin, Don Omar, and Maluma, the lineup includes Puerto Rican rapper Young Miko; “legendary veterans of norteño,” Los Tucanes de Tijuana; and Danny Ocean, the Venezuelan artist (not George Clooney’s character from Ocean’s 11).

There will be a special Sunday performance from Natanael Cano & Amigos.

Founded in 2018, the festival’s past headliners include Bad Bunny and Daddy Yankee, and it has expanded from a one-day event into an international affair on the beaches of Rosarito, just a short drive from the U.S – Mexico border.

Passes will go on sale on Wednesday, March 12 at 12 p.m. on the festival website.

Three-day general admission starts at $399, with payment plans available for just $20 down.

The “La Playa” package for all-you-can-eat and drink, including alcoholic beverages, starts at $2,099.