Navy officials confirm bacteria found in USS Abraham Lincoln's water

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Some sailors say the water on the San Diego-based USS Abraham Lincoln made them sick and the Navy has confirmed it did find traces of bacteria in that water.

The USS Abraham Lincoln is in port right now at Naval Base Coronado after returning from a two-week mission off the coast of Southern California.

While on that mission, one sailor said the Navy told them there was something wrong with the water and that they were looking into it.

The sailor, who spoke to ABC 10News anonymously, said she drank the water on the ship and got sick, vomiting daily for several days. When she went to get medical attention onboard the ship, she says she was given Pepto Bismol and to return if she continued to feel sick.

The sailor said the Navy has told them the water is safe now, but she feels uneasy and thinks the entire situation could have been handled in a better way.

In a statement sent to ABC 10News, Cmdr. Sean Robertson, spokesperson for the U.S. 3rd Fleet, confirmed E. coli was the bacteria detected.