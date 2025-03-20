Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Baby's death in Bay Park under investigation

bay_park_infant_death_032025.jpg
KGTV
bay_park_infant_death_032025.jpg
Posted

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Police are investigating the circumstances that led to the death of an infant in San Diego’s Bay Park neighborhood.

Just before 10 p.m. Wednesday, San Diego Police officers and paramedics were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 3100 block of Clairemont Drive due to a report of an 8-month-old baby not breathing.

Police told ABC 10News the child was rushed to Rady Children’s Hospital but died after arrival.

Police confirmed Child Abuse detectives were notified of the incident and are handling the investigation.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Free Books for Kids!

Free Books for Kids!