Baby's death in Bay Park under investigation

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Police are investigating the circumstances that led to the death of an infant in San Diego’s Bay Park neighborhood.

Just before 10 p.m. Wednesday, San Diego Police officers and paramedics were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 3100 block of Clairemont Drive due to a report of an 8-month-old baby not breathing.

Police told ABC 10News the child was rushed to Rady Children’s Hospital but died after arrival.

Police confirmed Child Abuse detectives were notified of the incident and are handling the investigation.